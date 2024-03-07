Jarrow Hall shares fascinating facts in celebration of 50 years

2 . An archaeological archive here at Jarrow Hall documenting every inch of the monumental digs

In the Museum at Jarrow Hall we hold a large archive of material which records everything relating to the digs at the site of St. Paul’s Monastery. It is fascinating to leaf through the trench note books and see sketches and notes recorded at the point of discovery. Detailed plans of the many trenches that were dug shed light on the systematic and painfully thorough way that the team worked in order to make sure no information was lost to history.