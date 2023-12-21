Headteacher Moya Rooney will say farewell to her beloved school.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A headteacher of a Jarrow primary school will say goodbye to education as she retires after 36 years.

Moya Rooney, headteacher of St Bede's Catholic Primary School in Jarrow will spend her last day with staff and pupils on Friday, 22 December before she starts her retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moya was always interested in becoming a teacher and began her teaching career back in 1987 at St Joseph's RC Primary School and taught at the school for over 20 years.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Mrs Rooney enjoying time with pupils

She then took on the headteacher role at St Bede's in January 2010 and has remained at the school ever since.

She said: "It's been such a rewarding career teaching so many children over the years and I'm really going to miss the job."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moya decided to take up retirement after recently turning 60 and plans to spend her free time with family and enjoying holidays.

To mark Moya's retirement a special assembly will take place to celebrate her career, thank her for her time at the school and say farewell.

Moya added: "I've enjoyed every minute of this job and the children have been wonderful. All week I've been receiving gifts which is lovely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having an amazing set of staff has helped massively during my time as headteacher."

Moya has seen a number of successes during her time as headteacher at St Bede's such as 'Good' rating by Ofsted, given the stamp of approval for quality of Early Years provision and winning British Council’s prestigious International School Award three times.