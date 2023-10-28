Jarrow man charged with Gateshead acid attack murder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A third man has been charged in connection with the murder of Gateshead man Andy Foster, and a string of further arrests have been made.

On Sunday, August 20, shortly after 11pm, police received a report via the ambulance service that a man had been assaulted at an address on Eighton Terrace in Wrekenton.

It was reported that two offenders had allegedly approached the property and knocked on the front door. When the victim opened the door, they sprayed him with a substance suspected to be ammonia and made off from the scene.

The victim – 26-year-old Andy Foster – was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he sadly passed away.

An investigation was immediately launched with police treating Andy’s death as suspicious.

Yesterday, Friday, October 27, a third man was charged with murder.

Josh Craig Hawthorn, aged 21, of Ashfield, Jarrow, has been charged, and he is due to appear before magistrates sitting at Newcastle Crown Court today (Saturday, October 28).

Two men were previously charged with murder and remanded in custody ahead of a trial date set for early next year.

Officers have also confirmed four further arrests were made this week.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and three women – aged 26, 34 and 37 – were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have all been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, of Northumbria Police, said: “We continue to offer support to Andy’s family as they try to come to terms with their loss.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their continued support and cooperation throughout our investigation.

“I hope the arrests and charges this week send a strong message that our investigation is far from over.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone with further information which could help us get answers for Andy’s loved ones.

“I would also ask that the public please refrain from any speculation or commentary, either in the community or online, that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.”

Anyone with information should use the Tell Us Something page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101 quoting reference number NP-20230820-1369.

Northumbria Police

Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with this investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)