Jarrow MP helps constituent get £32,000 Tyne Tunnel charge scrapped
Kate Osborne, Member of Parliament for Jarrow, has helped to get multiple Tyne Tunnel charges scrapped for her constituents.
Kate Osborne has successfully lobbied the operator of the Tyne Tunnel to get multiple charges scrapped.
The Jarrow MP was contacted by a constituent earlier this month who had received a fine of unpaid charges and added fees totalling more than £32,000.
The constituent informed Kate that she had started a new job that involved driving through the Tyne Tunnel but her employer, who was the account holder, had mistakenly typed a digit wrong for the registration plate.
This mistake then led to numerous fines being issued against the constituent, causing her stress and anxiety.
The employer had been in contact with TT2 about the issue on numerous occasions but were unable to get the problem resolved.
Following contact from Kate's office, the charges were written off and the employer agreed to paid the remaining outstanding balance of around £800.
Kate has expressed her delight after the "ridiculous" fees were scrapped by TT2.
She said: "I am delighted that these inaccurate outstanding toll charges and added fees have been settled.
“I've had a number of constituents contact me regarding inaccurate charging, but this instance of £32,000 was frankly ridiculous.
I know this matter was causing a great deal of stress and anxiety, with both my constituent and her employer raising this with Tyne Tunnel without success.
"I am pleased that following my contact with Tyne Tunnel 2, they finally agreed to scrap the vast majority of the outstanding toll charges and penalties”