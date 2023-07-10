Jarrow MP raises concerns about ‘foul smell’ coming from a Wardley biogas plant

The MP has confirmed that she has written to the Environment Agency North East and Councillor Martin Gannon, the leader of Gateshead Council concerning the issue.

Ms Osborne has also contacted the plant itself to demand an explanation for the odour that is coming from the site.

The Jarrow MP has stated that she has been contacted by a number of constituents who have reported not being able to open their windows or enjoy their gardens because of the smell.

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne.

She said: “I’ve been contacted by numerous constituents raising serious concerns about the foul odour coming from the Biogas Plant based in Follingsby Park in my constituency.

Constituents are reporting that they cannot open their windows, enjoy their gardens or do any outdoor activities due to the smell being so strong.

“This is happening on a daily basis and as well as the impact every day, there are concerns about exactly what it is they are breathing in and any long term health impact.

“BioConstruct, the company who owns this plant, were fined earlier this year for releasing unregulated gases into the air affecting local residents - it is unacceptable that this plant continues to be such a problem for the local community.

“I have asked them all to update me urgently on the situation.”

During a trial at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court in February, BioConstruct New Energy Limited, the company that owns the plant, was ordered to pay nearly £26,000 in fines and costs.

The hearing heard that the anaerobic digestion plant, which makes energy from waste food, had breached its odour management plan, leading to unregulated and smelly gases being released and impacting local residents.