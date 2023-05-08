Jarrow Musical Theatre Company to perform production of Bonnie and Clyde

An amateur musical theatre group based in Jarrow will be performing their annual production this month.

Jarrow Musical Theatre Company , who have been operating since 1955 will be performing the award-winning West End hit musical Bonnie and Clyde from Wednesday May 10 until Saturday May 13 at the Jarrow Focus Theatre.

The award-winning theatre group is also a registered charity, who perform their shows to a high standard. In 2022, their performance of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein won best show in regional awards, while member Luke McGarey won best performance for his portrayal of Frederick Frankenstein.

The recently refurbished Jarrow Focus Theatre has a traditional orchestra pit, which will be used to house a live band of local, professional musicians that will accompany the Bonnie and Clyde production.

While Jarrow Musical Theatre Company will have regular performers taking part in the production, they also have new cast members who have taken on lead roles in the show.

Tickets for Jarrow Musical Theatre Company’s production of Bonnie and Clyde are available to purchase now at the price of £12. To book a ticket, please visit the Ticket Source website.

Due to the content of the show, audience members must be over the age of 12 to attend the performance. As the show tells the story of two American outlaws, for an extra £5 guests can purchase a goodie bag of American sweets to enjoy during the performance.

Erin Boyle and Luke McGarey as Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow

All shows will begin at 7pm, with the exception of the Saturday, May 13 performance which will begin at 1pm.