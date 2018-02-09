Jarrow nursery is ‘outstanding’ say inspectors

A nursery in South Tyneside has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by education watchdogs for the excellent care and learning it gives to youngsters.

South Tyneside Council-run Clervaux Nursery School, in Jarrow, maintained its rating from the previous Ofsted inspection in 2014.

Inspectors said that teaching at the nursery was strong and all children make excellent progress. It was also noted that children who attend do better than the national average by the end of their reception year.

In the report, inspectors said: “During daily reflection, staff were observed skilfully enabling children to think about what they have done during the day and plan what they could do next. This means children engage in their own learning and development.

“Children behave extremely well, concentrate, listen and are courteous to each other and adults. They want to come every day, as shown by the good and improving attendance figures.”

The report adds that staff development has been used to effectively support improvement across the whole nursery.

Coun Joan Atkinson, lead member for children, young people and families, said: “We recognise that it is early years education that lays the foundations for future success.

“This latest rating is excellent news and underlines our commitment to give every child in the borough the best start in life.

“The fact that all our early years providers in South Tyneside have been rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted is a resounding endorsement of our efforts to not only achieve high standards, but also maintain them.”

The nursery’s executive headteacher, Jenny Parker, added: “Nursery schools are a wonderful place for children to explore and learn in a nurturing and exciting way.

“The staff here work extremely hard, along with the governors, to ensure all of our children get the best start in their education.

“Our children become confident in their own abilities and their thirst for knowledge is evident from the minute they enter our school each day.”

Parent Jane Gray, whose twin boys, Jack and James, have been going to the nursery for around eight months, said: “The nursery is amazing. The twins have made so much progress since they started at Clervaux. People used to struggle to understand them but now you can understand every word they say. It really is amazing how much the nursery has brought them on.