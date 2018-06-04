Jarrow pub flies the flag for World Cup

Bosses at a South Tyneside boozer are going global to keep alive its traditional World Cup celebrations.

They have spent three weeks putting up over 300 flags of all sizes – and many nations - at the Robin Hood, in Jarrow, to mark the soccer spectacular.

The Robin Hood pub in World Cup mode

Most are those are England’s St George’s standard, but the other 31 teams competing in this year’s tournament - which starts on June14 -are represented.

Managers Norman Scott and Clare McFall have installed special scaffolding to keep those flags on the outside of the premises safely in place.

Bunting and some smaller flags have also been put up inside.

Clare, 28, said the banners gave a celebratory feel that inspired customers to get in the mood for the festival of football.

She said: “The flags are a really nice feature that get people excited and happy and interested in the World Cup.

“Putting them up is a bit of tradition and we do so only for the World Cup, they are not brought out for any other celebration.

“The rest of the time they are kept in a room in the upstairs of the pub.

“It’s taken about three weeks to get them all up, but we keep adding new ones when we can and it’s good that every team playing in the competition is recognised.”

The pub plans to show every match being broadcast on terrestrial television, which includes all the group games.

England’s first fixture is against Tunisia on Monday, June 18, followed by Panama on Sunday, June 24 and Belgium on Thursday, June 28.

Despite England’s relatively easy group matches, Clare believes it could soon be the last chance saloon for the team.

Bowing out at any stage means the pub could soon be shorn of most of its colourful banners.

She added: “Of course England stand a chance but I don’t think they will win. I don’t have a favourite, but I think Brazil could do it.

“Any team that loses has its flag taken down, which means if England go out, a lot of flags will go.”