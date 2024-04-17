Jarrow pub The Prince of Wales launches exciting new menu and events.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Jarrow pub has unveiled a brand-new menu which includes steaks, burgers, sunday roasts and much more.

The Prince of Wales, which is located on Calf Close in Jarrow, is operated by Greene King, who are known for running numerous pubs across the country.

The Jarrow-based pub has now launched an exciting menu with many different options to suit all tastes.

Manager of The Prince of Wales, Alison Easterly said: “We get a new menu every 12 months, but this one has been changed up quite a lot.

“There’s a lot of different cuisines available, but we have kept a lot of our popular deals.”

Food on the menu includes a variety of starters, main dishes, sides and desserts, including; Nachos, Tacos, Flame-Grilled Lamb Koftas, Chicken Wings, Flatbreads, Mixed Grill, Ribs, Burgers, Biscoff Cheesecake, Apple Pie and much more.

They also have sharing platters, which includes The Ultimate Feast and The Spicy-Tex Mex Chilli Sharer, which are priced at £10.49 and £19.99.

As part of their new menu The Prince of Wales have included vegan and vegetarian options.

Deals available include two classics for £12.49 all day Monday to Friday, Buy One Get One Free on burgers on Thursdays, and more.

The Prince of Wales are known for showing live sporting events within their venue, they also host a games night on a Thursday, a poker night on a Monday and a Karaoke/Disco event on the last Saturday of every month.