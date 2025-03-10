Residents in Jarrow are being asked to shape the future of their town.

Jarrow residents are being invited to share their vision for the future of the town as part of a 12-week community engagement exercise, which aims to shape a plan for investment.

Now views are being sought to help identify new opportunities and find out how local people would like to see how the upcoming investment can be used to improve the town.

The engagement exercise will be carried out by South Tyneside Council, Jarrow and Gateshead East MP, Kate Osborne, and Jarrow Forward - a neighbourhood board made up of organisations, employers, schools, and businesses.

Susan Wear, the chair of Jarrow Forward, has highlighted that the funding is a great opportunity to transform the fortunes of Jarrow.

She said: "Our town's achievements have changed the world over the centuries and continue to do so today.

Jarrow Town Hall. | Google Maps

"We know that Jarrow's many assets, in businesses, sports, culture and heritage, have the potential to develop creativity, skills, confidence and ambition among our children and young people, but it will require investment in buildings, people and connectivity.

"We now have a real chance to turn around the fortunes of Jarrow itself and make it a place of opportunity for everyone."

The 12-week community engagement programme started on Wednesday, March 5, and will run until Wednesday, May 28.

Anyone living, working or at school in the NE32 postcode is welcome to get involved and contribute to the future of Jarrow either online or in person.

Residents will be asked for their views of Jarrow and for their views of what they would like to see in the town in the future.

Cllr Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Economic Growth and Transport at South Tyneside Council, commented: "The £20m funding is a stepping stone to long term change for Jarrow and it is hoped, will attract further investment to the area.

“Local communities know their towns and neighbourhoods better than anyone else and this is an exciting opportunity for people to influence the future of Jarrow.

"We know residents have a real sense of pride, particularly of the town's history and heritage, and will want to see the investment used to fulfil Jarrow's potential, so we'd encourage as many people as possible to get involved."

Once the engagement period comes to an end, Jarrow Forward will work with local and central government to develop and implement a long-term, sustainable plan for the next ten years and beyond.

Kate Osborne, MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East added: "Our Neighbourhood Board, Jarrow Forward have done some brilliant prep work already and can now to press ahead with plans to ensure the £20million funding is spent in areas that will revive Jarrow and make a lasting change in our community."

Those wanting to take part in the engagement exercise can do so online by visiting: https://www.ourconversation.co.uk/yourjarrow/.

Alternatively, there will be workshop events at community and volunteer organisations, focus groups and other activities in schools and in Jarrow town centre.

Residents can also call into Jarrow Focus or their nearest community centre to pick up a printed version of the survey.

South Tyneside Council has also stated that everyone who takes part will have a chance to win a One4All £100 voucher.