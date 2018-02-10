Jarrow shopping centre on lookout for young poets

Youngsters from 20 local schools ared being invited to write a poem for their mother on Mother’s Day.

Organised by The Viking Shopping Centre, Jarrow, the poems can take any form – amusing or serious, rhyming or free verse - but what can be guaranteed is that the sentiment will be the same – the child’s feelings towards their mum.

The Viking Centre is on the lookout for young poets

The schools have all been sent a project booklet as a lesson aid which provides detailed information about a very broad range of writers from

different genres, cultures and ages; 40 entry forms and, since the poems will be uploaded on to the Centre’s Facebook page, a leaflet about viewing the virtual Poetry Book.

With Mother’s Day very early this year - on Sunday March 11 – the closing date for entries is Friday, February 16 and the best entries will be displayed in the centre and prizes presented to the successful poets and their mothers.

Prizes will be awarded in two age categories - five to seven and eight to 11 - with each winner receiving a £25 gift voucher for themselves and the same their Mother.

The children will also be invited to read their poem in a Facebook Live read.

Lee Kimber, manager of The Viking Shopping Centre. said: “We will upload all the poems onto our Facebook page so that everyone can see how talented the children are.

“This very public display of affection can be viewed in a virtual Poetry Book from Wednesday, February 21 and the poem with the most ‘likes’ by March 8 March will be the winner.

“We will also donate £100 to the school submitting the best overall entries – perhaps for more poetry books or notebooks for the children to pen more poems.

The competition is open to all local children between the ages of five and 11 and entry forms are available from the Viking hopping Centre by calling 0191 489 7937.