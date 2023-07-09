Jarrow woman launches podcast to educate and empower women facing menopause

A woman from Jarrow has launched a podcast, as a way to help women around the world, who are experiencing menopause.

55-year-old Maria Anderson, who now lives in Scotland, is a huge advocate for women’s health, having previously worked as a nurse, midwife and lecturer within the NHS for the past 38 years.

Maria decided to take early retirement to launch her own coaching business, is now using her expertise to to help women facing menopause, with the launch of her podcast, which is named HRT Is Not The Only Solution.

Maria’s podcast is now flying up the podcast charts, and is currently at number 14 on the international Apple podcasts in the Self Improvement category, and number 39 in the Education category.

Maria created the podcast after struggling with menopause herself, and wanted to provide useful information to women who may feel like HRT is the only option to ‘fix’ menopause effects, in order to help them live their lives to the fullest.

Within the podcast, Maria shares approaches to the menopause that helped her, and women she has worked with throughout her career.

Maria, who is a member of The British Menopause Society, is keen to educate and empower women with the knowledge of their own bodies and mind during the menopause.

Maria said: “Over the last couple of years as the fear of HRT has been removed, as more and more studies have been done on it and it becomes more recognised in mainstream society it has created a new problem - HRT has been offered as THE ONLY solution for women suffering with menopause symptoms.

“Society has gone from one extreme to another. The impact has been equally confusing for women, and the medical profession is unprepared for this turnaround with only 40% GP’s having any training. It is not part of the medical training curriculum, so it is no surprise that when women are visiting their local GP for advice – they are continually being faced with GP’s scratching their heads, no interest and inappropriate advice, disregard for women experiencing these symptoms.

“Today’s society is missing the point of menopause in my opinion. Women are not “problems” that need to be fixed – Menopause is not a chapter that needs “sorting”, it is a life chapter full of opportunity for women to learn how to optimise their health and start planning how they would like to live their life in their 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and 80’s - but it’s only exciting if you feel empowered - not if you feel overwhelmed.”

She continues: “I work closely alongside so many women suffering with menopause symptoms. I serve women who take HRT, don’t take HRT, women who are confused about what to do, women who have been taking HRT for 10 years + and have found NO difference in their menopause symptoms. There is so much information on the internet, in the media about menopause/peri- menopause but it is still confusing, women feel lost, unsupported and find themselves in a state of “fear” during this chapter of their lives.”

Maria shares her experience with menopause at events across the UK, and alongside her podcast is providing training and workshops in association with various organisations.