Jarrow’s Rebel Town Festival set to return in 2024 - this is everything we know so far
The yearly Jarrow Rebel Town Festival is set to return this year, with the event being held on Saturday, June 22.
The festival commemorates the 1832 story of the ‘Seven Men of Jarrow’ who were deported to an Australian penal colony for a crime they almost certainly did not commit.
This year’s event will begin at around 11am, with those attending asked to assemble by the Pedestrian Tunnel entrance in Jarrow.
Arthur Scargill, the former National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) president, has been announced as one of the speakers at the event.
His appearance at the event is against the backdrop of 2024 marking 40 years since the Miners’ Strike.
One of the organisers, David Douglass, of the Follonsby Miner’s Lodge Association, will also be addressing crowds on the day.
Kate Osborne, the Jarrow MP, has also been invited to speak at the event.
Vin Wynne, of the National Education Union, will be the MC for the day, which will also be attended by the Felling Silver Band.
The Follonsby Wardley Miner’s Lodge banner will also be displayed during the 2024 Rebel Town Festival.
Organisers have confirmed that refreshments, stalls and music will follow at The Crown & Anchor pub, on Chapel Road.
Other details for the 2024 Rebel Town Festival are still being confirmed - you can keep up to date by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069808375202.
