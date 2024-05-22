Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Jarrow Rebel Town Festival is returning for 2024.

The yearly Jarrow Rebel Town Festival is set to return this year, with the event being held on Saturday, June 22.

The festival commemorates the 1832 story of the ‘Seven Men of Jarrow’ who were deported to an Australian penal colony for a crime they almost certainly did not commit.

The Felling Silver Band leading the banner procession in 2021. The band are confirmed to be returned for 2024. Photo: National World.

It also marks Jarrow’s role in the history of Britain’s industrial relations since the 1830s.

This year’s event will begin at around 11am, with those attending asked to assemble by the Pedestrian Tunnel entrance in Jarrow.

Arthur Scargill, the former National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) president, has been announced as one of the speakers at the event.

Arthur Scargill addressed the crowd in 2021 and he will do so again this year. His appearance at the 2024 festival comes against the backdrop of the 40th anniversary of the Miner’s Strike. Photo: National World.

His appearance at the event is against the backdrop of 2024 marking 40 years since the Miners’ Strike.

One of the organisers, David Douglass, of the Follonsby Miner’s Lodge Association, will also be addressing crowds on the day.

Kate Osborne, the Jarrow MP, has also been invited to speak at the event.

Vin Wynne, of the National Education Union, will be the MC for the day, which will also be attended by the Felling Silver Band.

The Follonsby Wardley Miner’s Lodge banner will also be displayed during the 2024 Rebel Town Festival.

Organisers have confirmed that refreshments, stalls and music will follow at The Crown & Anchor pub, on Chapel Road.