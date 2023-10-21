Jarrow’s Viking shopping centre acquired in new deal with Evolve Estates

The Viking Centre in Jarrow has been acquired by a company specialising in high street investment

Jarrow’s Viking shopping centre has been acquired in a lucrative new deal which will see the property come under Evolve Estates’ ownership.

With more than 60 stores inside and over 175,000ft of retail space, the centre, which includes the likes of Boots, Poundland and Peacocks, is now under new management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny O’Keefe says the acquisitive company is focusing its plans to grow out the retail sector, targetting shopping centres and malls across the country. The Evolve Estates founding partner says they want to support local businesses with the new deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “This deal marks Evolve Estates’ expansion into the North East market and demonstrates our commitment to supporting local communities and businesses.”

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

“We have long maintained that the retail sector is a strong market for investing, providing excellent opportunities for us to add significant value that benefit the tenants and the local community, as well as ensuring a good return on our investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve a significant pipeline of retail acquisitions for the rest of 2023 and expect to complete more than £300 million worth by the end of the year. Part of our strength is our healthy cash reserves, which mean we can complete a deal quickly when we need to.”