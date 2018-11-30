Jessie J makes South Shields’ schoolgirl’s dreams come true by inviting her on stage at Newcastle Academy show

A schoolgirl’s dream has come true after she took to the stage to perform alongside her idol - pop star Jessie J.

Ten-year-old Polly Sibbald, from South Shields, has loved the singer ever since she was an infant.

Polly Sibbald, 10, on stage with popstar Jessie J at Newcastle's O2 Academy.

Her mum Kirstie Smiler managed to get tickets to the performer’s O2 Academy appearance in Newcastle for her birthday, which she celebrated on November 2.

But despite getting balcony seats, Kirstie managed to get herself and Polly, a Hedworth Primary School pupil, down to the front.

Kirstie was then able to bend the ear of security guards, who asked about the possibility of her daughter going on stage with her idol.

“She’s been a big fan of hers for what seems like forever,” said Kirstie, 32, of Hedworth in Jarrow, who herself was featured in the Gazette when she sang with boyband Westlife at Newcastle Arena when she was 16.

Jessie J fan Polly Sibbald.

She added: “I worked hard get the tickets but we were quite far back in the balcony.

“I managed to get down to the front by carrying Polly and then got to speak to some of the security guards who said they’d try to have a word with her.

“Jesse came right over to Polly at the end of the stage and asked what her favourite song was.

“She said Price Tag and then she asked her to get up on stage with her and sing.”

Polly Sibbald on stage with Jessie J.

Kirstie managed to record Polly and Jessie singing the track in front of hundreds of fans.

Even Geordie Shore Charlotte Crosby has recorded a message congratulating Polly on her performance.

“Jessie and her team are absolutely amazing,” added Kirstie, who is also mum to 10-month-old Graham.

“Jessie even had a bit of a chat with Polly and she was telling her about how she does gymnastics, saying how she can do a backflip.

“She’s just a lovely person and she has left Polly buzzing with everything.

“Polly’s now even on Jessie’s Instagram and Charlotte Crosby from Geordie Shore has put a video on saying about how good she was.

“It was just a fantastic night and one she won’t forget.”

In her video Charlotte said to Polly: “I can’t believe how good you were on stage.

“I just think that soon I’m going to be wanting selfies with you.”