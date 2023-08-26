Travel operator Jet2 has added three city break destinations to its 24/25 Winter Programme from Newcastle International Airport.

North East holidaymakers will be able to travel to Krakow, Prague and Rome, with flights and city breaks on sale from November 2024 to March 2025.

The holiday provider states that the destinations have been put on sale as a direct response to strong demand from customers and independent travel agents who are looking to book for Winter 24/25.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The demand we are seeing for next winter is telling us that people are wanting to book further ahead and get their winter holidays locked in, which is why we have put our City Breaks programme on sale for 24/25 from Newcastle International Airport.

“Thanks to this exciting programme, which offers huge choice and flexibility, discovering and exploring the best European cities with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks has never been so easy.

“As more people look to escape on a city break next winter with an airline and tour operator they can trust, we are confident that these flights and city breaks will sell exceptionally well.”

The full Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks Winter 24/25 programme from Newcastle International Airport is as follows:

Krakow - up to two weekly flights, giving holidaymakers the chance to explore this fascinating city brimming with history and culture, in southern Poland.

Prague - up to two weekly flights, means customers can discover this Czech city, which is packed with history, culture and architecture.

Rome - up to two weekly flights, providing customers with the opportunity to explore the many sights on offer in Italy’s capital known as the Eternal City, including its spectacular parks and ancient monuments.

