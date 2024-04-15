Jet2 announces 'bid for a break' offering holidays for as little as a few pence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jet2holidays has today relaunched its popular ‘Bid for a Break’ campaign, giving holidaymakers the chance to pay as little as just a few pence for a Summer getaway in 2024.

The UK’s largest tour operator has a total of four holidays to bid on between Monday, April 15 and Thursday, May 9 for customers with a myJet2 customer account, with a new holiday being auctioned off each week.

Holidays to destinations such as Gran Canaria, Porto, Split and Antalya are all set to be available to bid on.

Since the campaign first launched in 2021, Bid for a Break has experienced huge popularity, with millions of customers bidding in the online auction to win getaways from as little as 2p.

All customers need to do to enter is download the Jet2 mobile app, register for a customer account and add in their bid to the nearest pence. If their amount is the lowest and no one else has bid that same amount, they will purchase the holiday for that price.

Bidding opens at midnight every Monday from April 15 and closes at one minute to midnight on a Thursday, giving holidaymakers plenty of opportunities to submit their bids until Thursday, May 9.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “With Summer fast approaching, we know customers are eagerly looking towards their upcoming holidays. Therefore, we are delighted to be bringing back our highly sought-after Bid for a Break campaign to help holidaymakers escape to the sunshine.

“The campaign has proved extremely popular, so we have every confidence that holidaymakers will be excited at another chance to book a getaway for as little as just a few pence.