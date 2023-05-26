Jet2 announces its largest winter sun programme from Newcastle International Airport

The travel operator has put its winter sun programme on sale earlier than ever before due to an increase in popularity from North East holidaymakers.

The destinations that Jet2 has added to its programme include Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Alicante, Faro, Malta, and more - with more than 45 weekly flights departing from Newcastle International Airport during peak periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2024/25 winter programme will run from early-November right through until March 29, 2025.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are very pleased to be putting our Winter Sun programme for Winter 24/25 on sale from Newcastle International Airport.

Newcastle International Airport

“The early release of the programme comes in direct response to the strong demand we are seeing from customers and independent travel agents in the North East wanting to book in advance and get the best choice of dates, rooms and resorts, as well spread the cost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition to giving customers the chance to book their winter sunshine nice and early, the size and scale of our programme means we are offering fantastic choice and flexibility.

“For this reason, we are confident that this new programme will prove extremely popular as people look to escape the cold and gloom of the UK in winter and chase the sunshine.

“We are looking ahead with real confidence and are very excited to be able to share further good news about our Winter 24/25 programme from Newcastle International Airport soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full winter 2024/25 programme from Newcastle International Airport includes:

Tenerife - up to 11 weekly flights.

Lanzarote - up to seven weekly flights.

Gran Canaria - up to three weekly flights.

Fuerteventura - up to three weekly flights.

Malaga - up to four weekly flights.

Alicante -up to six weekly flights.

Palma - up to two weekly flights.

Antalya - up to three weeky services.

Faro - up to four weekly services.

Madeira - weekly services.

Paphos - up to two weekly flights.

Malta - weekly flights. (weekly flights)

If you want more information about Jet2’s winter 2024/25 programme, then visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad