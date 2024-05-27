Jet2 announces £50 per person off all holidays before the end of August

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jet2 has announced a summer sale.

Jet2 and Jet2holidays have announced a summer sale which will see customers save on all holidays departing up tot he end of August 2024.

The sale gives customers £50 off per person on holidays that depart up until August 31 - with customers who have a ‘MyJet2’ account eligible for £60 off per person.

It means that couples can save £100 if they book a holiday and a family of four can save £200, with free child place holidays also available as part of the sale.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, has revealed that the company is expecting the busiest summer in its history.

He said: “The UK weather continues to be wet and miserable, and you can’t even make an election announcement without getting drenched, so we are making things better, not wetter, by giving people the chance to escape to the sunshine for even less.

“We are looking ahead to the busiest summer in our history and thanks to this sale, even more people can vote with their feet to get away with Which?’s Travel Brand of the Year and experience all the qualities that make us an award-winning holiday company.”

Those who are travelling with Jet2 from Newcastle will be able to experience the airport’s brand new security area and departure lounge.

The airport has made more than £20million worth of improvements ahead of the busy summer period following a mandate from the Department for Transport to install “next generation” scanning equipment at all UK airports.