Jet2 celebrate biggest summer ever with huge price slashes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The airline is offering customers discounted prices for summer 2024 holidays.

Jet2 and Jet2holidays are celebrating their biggest summer ever as they announce a huge sale across all summer 2024 holidays.

The leisure airline has put together their biggest summer programme for this year, with brand-new offers to help customers save when choosing from thousands of 2-5 star hotels and villas across almost 60 destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jet2 is also giving customers an additional £50 off per person on all holidays, with the sale starting from Wednesday, May 8 and will run until Sunday, June 30.

Those with a MyJet2 account, can enjoy a huge sale of £60 per person on all holidays.

As a result of the huge sale, couples can save an additional £100 if they book to travel during the months of May and June via the Jet2holidays website or contact centre (with £120 off for MyJet2 members), and a family of four can save an additional £200 (£240 for MyJet2 members).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jet2 is also still offering millions of Free Child Place holidays alongside the huge price slashes available.

In addition to the savings on Jet2holidays, holiday-goers can also save on Jet2 flights, as it offers 10% off all flying between Wednesday, May 8 and Sunday, June 30.

A Jet2 flight from Edinburgh Airport to Tenerife has been forced to make an emergency landing on Friday, due to drunken passenger on board.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are gearing up to the biggest summer in our history, so we want to ramp up the excitement by giving holidaymakers the chance to book their place in the sun for less.

“Based on bookings, it is very clear that people have had enough of the rain, wind and cold, and they want to swap that for some much-needed sunshine. With millions of people wanting to get away this summer, we are delighted to be offering the best spots in the sunshine with our award-winning company for even less, and we know they will be booking up fast. With prices slashed across all Summer 24 holidays, there really is no better time to book than now!”