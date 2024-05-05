Jet2 celebrate popular flight routes to Croatia 15 years after launch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leisure airline Jet2 is celebrating 15 years of operating flights to Croatia, with the first flight from Newcastle to Split taking place in 2009.

After launching only two flights routes to Croatia in 2009, Jet2 and Jet2holiday have since gone on to operate 13 routes in total across eight of their UK airports, including Newcastle International Airport. Their award-winning flights to Croatia are now being enjoyed by millions of Jet2 customers.

During peak periods this summer, up to 36 weekly flights will depart to Croatian cities, such as Dubrovnik and Split.

Jet2 announced that due to popular demand, last year Pula was added to their list of flight routes, providing Jet2 customers with the opportunity to access the Istrian Coast, with flights being held from summer 2025.

Jet2 and Jet2holidays offer VIP customer service, with packages to choose from when travelling to Croatia.

Flight-only options are available with Jet2 to Croatia, which includes friendly low fares, great flight times, generous 22kg baggage allowance and 10kg hand baggage, or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2holidays.

Those booking a package holiday with Jet2holidays, will also receive in-resort customer service, a 24/7 customer helpline, transfers, free child place holidays and ATOL protection, with a booking deposit of only £60 per person.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This year marks 15 years since we started operating to Croatia, when we had just two routes on sale. Today, we operate a popular programme of flights and holidays to Croatia from the UK and have flown millions of customers to this magnificent destination.

“Such growth and success over the last decade and a half would not be possible without the fantastic partnerships we have in Croatia, and I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to hoteliers, airports, tourist boards and all our partners. As we continue to grow and take more customers to Croatia on our award-winning flights and holidays, we will continue to put that partnership approach at the very heart of everything we do and bring even more happy holidaymakers to the destination.”

Kristjan Staničić, Director of the Croatian National Tourist Board (CNTB), said: “For the last 15 years, Croatia and Great Britain have been successfully connected by Jet2.com, the leading British leisure airline.

“CNTB's long-term strategic partnership with this prestigious airline significantly encourages the growth of the number of arrivals of British tourists to Croatia, which continuously favours positive tourism trends from this important market for Croatian tourism.