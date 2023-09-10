Jet2 expands Summer 24 programme from Newcastle with new Spanish destination

Watch more videos on Shots!

Jet2 has revealed it is adding holidays to Formentera, in Spain, for its Summer 2024 programme from Newcastle International Airport to give customers the chance to experience the laid-back luxury of the quaint Balearic Island.

There will be multiple weekly departures available from Newcastle between May 16 until October 5 to Formentera, which is just 20km south of Ibiza.

Holidaymakers will fly to Ibiza airport before taking a coach to Ibiza Town Port to get a ferry to Formentera, with the transfers included in the cost of the holiday.

Newcastle International Airport. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

The ferry operates every 30 minutes and coach transfers are also provided upon arrival in Formentera.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching packages to Formentera for Summer 24 from Newcastle International airport.

“As well as giving customers the opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved summer holiday, the unspoilt island is a peaceful paradise and one of the most idyllic destinations in the Balearics.

“As well as experiencing strong demand for last-minute Summer 23 getaways, we are also seeing customers wanting to book ahead for next summer and the Balearics are proving popular.

“This expansion further strengthens our biggest ever summer programme as we continue to offer customers and independent travel agents unrivalled choice and flexibility, thanks to the launch of Formentera.

“We know that it will be a popular destination as customers look to escape the UK and enjoy some much-needed summer sun.”