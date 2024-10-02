Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jet2 has revealed its Newcastle International Airport summer 2026 programme.

Jet2 and Jet2holidays has announced its “biggest ever” summer programme from Newcastle International Airport for 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The holiday provider will operate flights to 40 sun and leisure city destinations- including five new routes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means that Jet2 will operate more than 130 weekly flights departing from the North East’s largest airport throughout the 2026 peak period.

The new Jet2 routes for summer 2026 include:

Weekly services to Agadir, in Morocco, as well as to Marrakech for the first time in the summer.

Exclusive weekly services to Preveza, in Greece.

Twice-weekly exclusive services to Porto, in Portugal.

New twice-weekly services to the Spanish city of Barcelona.

Jet2 has revealed its “biggest ever” programme from Newcastle International Airport for summer 2026. | AFP via Getty Images

Jet2 has stated that the summer programme for 2026 means that more than 1.3million seats have gone on sale, representing a capacity increase of over 11% when compared to its summer 2025 programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Heapy, CEO ofJet2.com andJet2holidays, has revealed that the early sale of the summer 2026 programme is a direct reaction to customer demand.

He said: “Customers are telling us they want to book ahead and secure that all-important holiday, so they can have the best choice of hotels, rooms and dates.

“We have responded to the strong demand from holiday makers wanting to lock in their getaways, by putting our biggest and best Summer programme on sale from Newcastle International Airport for 2026, earlier than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Summer 26 programme represents a huge expansion with more seats and routes on sale, meaning holiday makers have never had so much choice and flexibility.

“As well as offering customers and independent travel agents a greater selection of flights and holidays to choose from, our enormous Summer 26 programme allows them to book in advance and get a date in their diary now.

“To support this unrivalled flying programme, we have expanded our operations at Newcastle International Airport and brought in an extra aircraft at the airport during Summer 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we may be announcing our biggest Summer 26 programme to date from Newcastle International Airport, we are not done yet and will be revealing even more good news about our 2026 operations from the airport very soon.

Our Summer 26 programme promises to be our best yet, and we have every confidence it will be a huge success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leon McQuaid, director of aviation development at Newcastle International Airport, has welcomed Jet2’s summer 2026 programme.

He added: “We’re delighted to see further investment from Jet2.com and Jet2holidays with the launch of its biggest ever summer programme from Newcastle Airport for 2026.

"Not only will passengers benefit from new Jet2.com and Jet2holiday services to Marrakech and Gdansk from October 2025, they will also be able to choose from four brand new destinations from the airline in Summer 2026; Agadir, Preveza, Barcelona and Porto, as well as enjoy additional choice to popular destinations such as Rome, Dubrovnik, Malaga, Alicante, Faro and Girona."

For more information about Jet2’s summer 2026 programme from Newcastle International Airport, visit: https://www.jet2.com/ or https://www.jet2holidays.com/.