Jet2 marks 15 years of flights from Newcastle International Airport to Corfu

The first Jet2 flight from Newcastle International Airport to Corfu landed on June 30, 2008 - with the travel operater still flying to the destination 15 years later.

Since then, Jet2 has flown over one million customers to the Greek island after the company has seen huge growth.

From only having one route to Corfu, Jet2 now operates flights from nine of their UK bases, with more than 300,000 seats on sale to the destination this summer.

Newcastle International Airport

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This year marks 15 years since we started operating to Corfu, when we had just one route on sale.

“Today, we operate an enormous programme with unrivalled frequency to Corfu from the UK and have flown over a million customers to this magnificent destination.

“Such growth and success over the last two decades would not be possible without the fantastic partnerships we have in Corfu, and I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to hoteliers, airports, tourist boards and all our partners.

“As we continue to grow and take more customers to Corfu on our award-winning flights and holidays, we will continue to put that partnership approach at the very heart of everything that we do and bring even more happy holidaymakers to the destination.”

Currently, Jet2 is offering up to 41 weekly flights to Corfu from airports across the UK, including Newcastle International Airport.