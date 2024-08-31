Jet2 reveals its 2025 Christmas Market programme from Newcastle International Airport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jet2 have released details of their biggest ever Christmas Markets programme from Newcastle International Airport.

In response to strong demand for Christmas Market getaways, the airline and travel brand have launched their largest Christmas Markets programme to date from Newcastle International Airport.

This includes scheduled services and trips on sale to eight Christmas Market destinations - Berlin, Budapest, Cologne, Copenhagen, Vienna, Krakow and Prague as well as all new location Gdansk.

The brand will operate a mini-series of dedicated trips to Gdansk from Newcastle for the first time.

In addition, the companies have also brought back their popular series of trips to Berlin, Budapest, Cologne, Copenhagen and Vienna, with all destinations being served by the airline and city break specialist from November to December 2025.

The launch of the new programme provides customers and independent travel agents in the North East the opportunity to book ahead and give themselves a real treat, by visiting some of the most dazzling of Christmas Market destinations in Europe.

Steve Heapy, CEO at Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The demand we are seeing for our enormously popular Christmas Markets programme continues to increase, which is why we have responded with our biggest ever choice of Christmas Market destinations to date for Winter 25/26 from Newcastle International Airport.

“This latest programme includes the launch of a new mini-series of trips to Gdansk, as well as the return of flights and city breaks to Berlin, Budapest, Cologne, Copenhagen, Vienna, Krakow and Prague.

“Customers have never had so much choice and, as more people look to escape to a winter wonderland next winter and take advantage of all the fantastic benefits provided by Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks, we know that our Winter 25/26 Christmas Markets collection will be as popular as ever.

“We look forward to taking customers to these magical destinations next year and helping them to feel their most festive.”