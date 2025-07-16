‘Jethro Tull was unbelievable’ - Shields Gazette readers reveal their first concerts

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 16th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

Shields Gazette readers have been remembering their first concerts.

We all remember who went to see for our first concert, whether it was a global superstar or a band playing in a local pub.

So we asked Shields Gazette readers who they saw for their first gig - with some legends of music among the answers.

Bands like Queen, Status Quo and Pink Floyd are on the list, with solo artists like Tina Turner and Gloria Estefan also among reader’s first concerts.

Take a look through the list of Shields Gazette reader’s first concerts.

Shields Gazette reader's first concerts

Readers have been telling us what acts they saw at their first concerts. | Getty Images

Michelle Leuchars told us her first concert was Bryan Adams.

Bryan Adams

Michelle Leuchars told us her first concert was Bryan Adams. | Getty Images

Les Payn commented that he saw Jethro Tull at the Sunderland Empire in 1971.

Jethro Tull

Les Payn commented that he saw Jethro Tull at the Sunderland Empire in 1971. | Getty Images

Bill Haley & His Comets was the first concert for John Bissett.

Bill Haley & His Comets

Bill Haley & His Comets was the first concert for John Bissett. | Getty Images

