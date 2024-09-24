'Job creation high on agenda' - Port of Tyne welcomes new recruits

New apprentices as the Port of Tyne. | Port of Tyne

The Port of Tyne has welcomed six new apprentices and a new graduate to its team this September to start their careers in the ports industry.

From engineering apprenticeships to multi-skilled operative roles undertaking the Port Training apprenticeship and Marine Workboat apprenticeships, this talented group, with some as young as 16, will play a key role in the Port’s success and build their career at an exciting time for the business.

Apprentices include Harry Robinson from Hebburn, Brandon Gordon and Thomas Coppen from Newcastle, Jake Devlin and Daniel Sayers from South Shields and Ashton Collins from Jarrow.

New recruit Leah Graham joined the graduate scheme in August and is building her career in Internal Comms. There are plans to bring in two more graduates to join the scheme in October, with positions in both Cybersecurity and Engineering Management.

Over 230 applications were received for the apprenticeship intake, with 19 candidates invited to an onsite bootcamp which included tours, a chance to experience the Port and final interviews.

Matt Beeton, CEO at the Port of Tyne, said: “Welcoming new apprentices and graduates to the maritime industry is a real highlight for me. I love to see the next generation of talent starting their careers. They can learn so much here, and bring lots of new ideas, surrounded by passionate people who will champion their development and help them to be a big part of our story and the region’s.

“To see all six apprentices coming from the local towns that surround the River Tyne is fantastic. Job creation is high on our agenda as we build towards our 2050 vision and deliver new opportunities in the industries of the future as our fast developing green energy port takes shape.”

Garry Thompson, Head of People at the Port of Tyne, said: “We partnered with Zenith Training to fill all six apprentice positions and we were blown away by the quality of the applicants. We’re thrilled to welcome a talented bunch of individuals to the team and can’t wait to see them succeed in their new roles.”

Alongside the Apprenticeship Programme, the Port’s Change Maker Programme offers graduates access to a high-performance learning and development programme aimed at developing their skills and supporting the future of the Port from within. The programme includes modules around managing projects, communication excellence, and implementing change, amongst others identified as key capabilities for future leaders. The programme also encourages ‘reverse mentoring’ in which the graduates will be encouraged to bring their skills and knowledge as the next generation, to help the managers, directors and executives understand new thinking and approaches to work, both culturally and professionally.

For more information on the Port of Tyne visit www.portoftyne.co.uk.