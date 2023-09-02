Joe McElderry announces new music to the delight of fans

South Shields singing sensation Joe McElderry has delighted his loyal fanbase, by announcing the release of brand-new music this September.

32-year-old Joe, shot to fame in 2009 when he competed on The X Factor, and went on to win his series against the likes of Olly Murs and Stacey Solomon.

Since his time on the television music competition series, Joe has gone on to release five albums, appear on various celebrity reality shows such as Popstar to Operastar in 2011, and The Jump in 2014 - both of which he was crowned the winner.

Most notably though, Joe has become a big name in the world of musical theatre, starring in the lead role as Joseph in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, as well as regularly starring in Newcastle’s Theatre Royal’s Christmas pantomimes.

However, he has remained singing throughout this time, and embarked on a UK tour named Celebrate The Music earlier this year, singing covers as well as original tracks. The tour has released new dates for September and October, performing in South Shields on Thursday, September 28 and Friday, 27 October.

But Joe’s Celebrate The Music performance is in his hometown isn’t the only exciting thing happening for the singer on Thursday, September 28, as he has announced his brand-new single LOVE will be released on the same day.

Taking to Instagram, Joe posted a promotional image of himself standing on a beach, alongside a caption that read: “SHOUT IT OUT LOVE! Can’t wait to share my new single LOVE with you!! out on the 28th September! Make sure you Pre Save on @spotify now! ( link in bio )”

Fans of Joe took to the comments to express their excitement. One person wrote: “We really will be Celebrating the Music on the 28th 🎶 LOVE ❤️ Can’t wait 😍❤️😘 xxxx”, another wrote: “Wow ! That’s an Amazing announcement 👏 I’m absolutely Buzzing ! Can’t wait to hear it joe 🙌🙌🙌💕💕💕 Beautiful photo ❤️ XXXX”