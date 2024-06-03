Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alongside Joe’s special event, will be a programme of events including film screenings, parades and more.

South Shields singer Joe McElderry has announced that he will be hosting a special event to celebrate Pride month.

The X Factor UK 2009 winner, who reached number two on the Official Charts UK with his winning single - a cover of Miley Cyrus’ The Climb and number six with his debut single Ambitions, is set to host a party celebrating Pride in South Tyneside.

32-year-old Joe took to social media to announce the special event, which has been named Joe McElderry’s Big Pride Party, which is set to be held at South Tyneside’s top theatre venue, The Customs House.

Pride is a celebration and remembrance of the LGBTQ+ community, which began after the Stonewall riots, which were a series of gay liberation protests which took place in 1969.

Although Pride is usually celebrated in June, South Tyneside will be celebrating their first ever month-long Pride celebration in July.

In a video posted to social media, Joe said: “I am so thrilled to be helping South Tyneside celebrate South Tyneside Pride, which is the first month-long series of events, concerts, screenings and many more things celebrating pride in the borough.

Speaking about his upcoming Pride event, Joe said: “We’re going to have so much fun, we’re going to be celebrating, dancing, singing, there are going to be games, and so much more!

“It’s going to be a fantastic evening, so I hope you can join us and celebrate love, pride and all things wonderful.”

The first Geordie to win The X Factor, Joe McElderry attended Harton Technology College in South Shields before undertaking his AS Levels at South Tyneside College. He then moved on to Newcastle College right before finding fame, where he studied Performing Arts.

Within the social media, Joe gave further details on South Tyneside Pride, as he wrote: “It’s part of our North East’s summer of pride with festivals taking place in Sunderland, Gateshead and of course, South Tyneside.

“There’s a packed programme of great events including film screenings, exhibitions, crafting workshops, cabaret evenings, parades, street parties, a unique Pride Pooches dog show and of course, amazing concerts.