Joe McElderry impresses fans with his Halloween show transformation

Fans have been full of praise for Joe McElderry’s Halloween show costume.

South Shields star Joe McElderry has impressed followers on social media with his costume choice for a Halloween show at the Littlehaven Hotel.

The X Factor winner took inspiration from Lady Gaga’s look in her latest music video, The Dead Dance - with the song overlaid on Joe’s social media posts.

The singer donned full white face paint, a curly white wig and full-length white dress as he showcased the look through the corridors of the South Shields hotel.

South Shields singer Joe McElderry. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In an Instagram caption, Joe said: “THE DEAD DANCE! Our Halloween show was Spooktacular!”

Fans praised the 34-year-old’s outfit, with one stating: “Wow! You never fail to surprise me. You're looking fantastic! I wouldn't recognize you!”

Another added: “Iconic as always.”

Joe has been touring North East venues since the middle of September, with multiple dates still remaining as it continues throughout the rest of October.