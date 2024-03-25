Jukebox musical to feature Kylie Minogue to perform the Sunderland Empire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jukebox musical I Should Be So Lucky will be heading to the Sunderland Empire in April, with pop icon Kylie Minogue set to appear digitally during the show.

The musical theatre production, which has been written by Debbie Isitt, is set to pop songs from writing team Stock Aitken Waterman, including the likes of Kylie, Rick Astley, Jason Donovan and Bananarama.

The show, which made its debut at Manchester Opera House in November 2023, follows the storyline of Ella and Nathan, a star crossed couple with “wedding jitters and tropical dreams”.

The young couple are set to take the biggest step of their relationship, tying the knot and becoming husband and wife. However, it may not go as planned.

The cast is made up of the finest West End talent, including Lucie-Mae Sumner as Ella and Billy Roberts as Nathan.

Stock Aitken Waterman, which is made up of Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman said: “Stock Aitken Waterman are thrilled to be part of this wonderful new adventure. To see our songs take on a new life in the world of musical theatre and working on a collaboration with Debbie Isitt and her talented team is so exciting and very special.”

Australian chart-topper Kylie Minogue, who was recently awarded the Global Icon award at The BRITS will also feature in the production. She said: “I’m thrilled to announce that I will be joining Stock Aitken Waterman in presenting the new musical."

Kylie Minogue will feature digitally in I Should Be So Lucky.

She continued: “It is the music that inspired a generation (plus my first five albums!) so to have all the SAW hits in this original story will make for a compelling, funny and heartfelt show. Let’s enjoy the magic all over again!”

I Should Be So Lucky will be at the Sunderland Empire from Monday, April 22 and will run until Saturday, April 27.