Jurors in South Shields death trial shown camera footage of incident aftermath

Jurors have watched camera footage of the aftermath of an attack by a man who punched his partner in the face before he allegedly killed her brother. Pearse Kavanagh attacked Sarah McQueeney at her home then turned on her frail sibling Philip McQueeney after he said "get off her, get off her, leave her alone" and caused him fatal internal injuries, it is claimed. Newcastle Crown Court heard Mr McQueeney, 40, who had existing health problems, died within hours of the attacks on July 19 2022. Kavanagh, 46, of Frobisher Street, Hebburn, South Tyneside, has admitted assault on Miss McQueeney and told police: "Aye, I punched her all over." He denies manslaughter and is being tried by a jury. Jurors have heard Mr McQueeney had been arrested when officers arrived at the house at Rowan Drive, South Shields, South Tyneside, as it was initially believed he had been involved in the violence. Footage from the attending officers body cameras showed Miss McQueeney in a police car with one officer while her sibling was on the floor in her home. One of the constables who had been at the house told jurors Mr McQueeney was arrested as it was thought he had assaulted his sister. But she added: "He became less responsive and his breathing more shallow. "I contacted the North East ambulance service direct over the phone and they told us to start CPR." While Miss McQueeney was in a police van outside the house with another officer she told them she had asked both men to leave her house but they had refused. Jurors heard Miss McQueeney declined to go to hospital and was taken by officers to her mother's house, where the women were later told Mr McQueeney had died. A post mortem showed Mr McQueeney had suffered lacerations to his liver and the membrane over his small intestine and had blood in his abdomen, on top of his existing health problems. Kavanagh denies kicking Mr McQueeney or inflicting blows to his abdomen and claims he acted in self defence. The court heard he told police Mr McQueeney had gone to attack him with a vodka bottle so he punched him and gave him a black eye and they then ended up in a scuffle on the floor. The trial continues.