Jury to resume deliberations in police shooting inquest of South Shields man

The jury at an inquest into the death of a South Tyneside man who was shot by police will resume their deliberations today.

Jury members were told yesterday they must decide if James Carlo Wilson, 24, committed suicide by provoking police to shot him, or if he was lawfully killed by officers.

Karen Dilks, senior coroner for Newcastle, said those were the only possible verdicts they could deliver.

Mr Wilson, of Candlish Street, South Shields, was shot in the early hours of March 29, 2016, outside his former girlfriend’s home in Frenchman’s Way, South Shields.

He had telephoned police twice that night, in one call saying he was armed with a 9mm gun and would shoot officers who arrived at the scene.

The inquest has heard he died in hospital three days later from a single gunshot wound to the chest.