K-Pop fever set to hit the North East with a one-off tribute event

North East K-Pop fans are set for an unforgettable event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An explosive K-Pop tribute act is set to performance for a North East audience in what is being billed as “one unforgettable” afternoon.

K-Pop All Stars tribute are set to combine BTS energy, BLACKPINK flair, and EXO-style vocals as they bring the popular genre to the North East on August 2, 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A one-off K-Pop event is coming to the North East. | Other 3rd Party

Audiences can expect “jaw-dropping dance moves, non-stop K-pop hits, dazzling visuals and fashion” when the K-Pop All Stars take to the stage at the Darlington Hippodrome.

Tickets for on sale for the event, which starts at 2pm on Sunday, August 2, 2026.

You can book by visiting: https://www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk/ or by calling the box office on 01325 405405.