K-Pop fever set to hit the North East with a one-off tribute event

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 7th Oct 2025, 14:58 BST
North East K-Pop fans are set for an unforgettable event.

An explosive K-Pop tribute act is set to performance for a North East audience in what is being billed as “one unforgettable” afternoon.

K-Pop All Stars tribute are set to combine BTS energy, BLACKPINK flair, and EXO-style vocals as they bring the popular genre to the North East on August 2, 2026.

A one-off K-Pop event is coming to the North East.placeholder image
A one-off K-Pop event is coming to the North East. | Other 3rd Party

Audiences can expect “jaw-dropping dance moves, non-stop K-pop hits, dazzling visuals and fashion” when the K-Pop All Stars take to the stage at the Darlington Hippodrome.

Tickets for on sale for the event, which starts at 2pm on Sunday, August 2, 2026.

You can book by visiting: https://www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk/ or by calling the box office on 01325 405405.

