Karbon Homes helps shine a light on South Tyneside’s Unsung Heroes

Karbon Homes are the sponsor of the Unsung Hero award at the Best of South Tyneside Awards.

Northern housing association Karbon Homes, is backing this year’s Best of South Tyneside Awards, to help recognise the Unsung Heroes in the borough who are selflessly making a big difference to their local communities.

Karbon, which owns and manages over 1,600 homes across South Tyneside and is underway with plans to build more new affordable homes in the local authority area over the coming years, is sponsoring the Best of South Tyneside Award’s Unsung Hero category.

Paul Fiddaman, Chief Executive of Karbon Homes, said: “A lot of what makes South Tyneside great is those selfless individuals who put others before themselves and make a huge difference to the community around them. That’s why the Unsung Hero category stood out as one Karbon wanted to get behind.

“It’s humbling to be in a position to shine a light on those individuals who make such a difference and to properly recognise the contribution they make, often quietly in the background while just getting on with it.

“At Karbon, one of our main aims is to build strong sustainable places for our communities, and with a large number of homes in South Tyneside, and plans to deliver more over the coming years, the Best of South Tyneside Awards is an event close to our hearts.”

In the summer of 2023, over 400 homes from South Tyneside Ventures Trust transferred across to Karbon Homes, after the acquisition proposal received overwhelming support from STHVT customers and local stakeholders.

2023 also saw Karbon partner with South Tyneside Council to deliver new Extra Care facilities for residents with additional care and support needs. Work is already underway on the first, 96 apartment Extra care scheme in Hebburn town centre.

Karbon’s community investment in the area has helped a number of local projects with financial support from its grant funding provision. Action Station South Tyneside received over £2,000 for its Chat and Eat project and Age Concern South Tyneside received £1,500 to enable their annual Christmas Hampers appeal.