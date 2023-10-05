Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jarrow is one of a number of towns across the country that were successful in securing this new ‘Long-Term Plan’ money.

The government's Long-Term Plan for Towns, backed by £1.1 billion overall, will drive ambitious plans to regenerate 55 towns around the United Kingdom over the long-term through Town Plans.

Each town will receive a 10-year endowment-style fund with £20 million of funding and support to give towns long term certainty to deliver projects over multiple years and the flexibility to invest in interventions based on evolving local needs and priorities.

This will ensure a focus on long-term strategic transformations as well as shorter-term improvements.

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne.

The funding will be focused on the issues that matter most to local people, including high streets, heritage and regeneration, and public safety and security.

In exchange for long-term, flexible funding, each town in England will be required to develop a 10-year Long-Term Plan for their town, setting out the town’s vision and priorities for investment and regeneration, aligned to themes of safety and security, high streets, heritage and regeneration, and transport and connectivity.

Towns will be required to demonstrate how they have developed plans in consultation with local people.

As part of this plan, areas will be expected to bring something to the table, whether that’s the time and resource of key people, local match-funding or properties to include in regeneration projects.

Responding to the news Kate Osborne MP for Jarrow said: “Jarrow is one of the towns that will receive 20 million for regeneration.

“This is desperately needed in Jarrow, because of the damage the last 13 years of Tory Govt inflicted on all of us - but is just a fraction of the money they have taken from us since 2010. #ToryChaos

“It is beyond arrogant for a Prime Minister who was caught on tape boasting that he had swiped money from ‘deprived urban areas’ to expect us to be grateful for a promise to hand about 10% of it back.