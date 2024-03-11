Keep It All: How to Earn £20,000+ Each Year Without Paying Taxes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary Heming, a renowned financial expert and CEO of ABC Finance, sheds light on the updated strategies for 2024, ensuring you can enhance your earnings significantly while staying within the legal tax frameworks.

Understanding the Personal Allowance and Beyond

For 2024, the personal allowance remains a pivotal aspect of tax planning, allowing individuals to earn up to £12,570 without paying any income tax. However, the landscape becomes more complex as your income increases, with tax rates escalating to 20% for earnings above this threshold and reaching 40% once you surpass £50,270.

Despite these challenges, Heming emphasizes that there are numerous avenues to legally reduce your tax bill, potentially safeguarding over £20,000 of your income from taxes.

Strategic Income Boosting Without the Tax Burden

Leverage the Rent-a-Room Scheme: With the popularity of platforms like Airbnb, renting out a furnished room in your home can provide a significant tax-free income up to £7,500 annually. This scheme is ideal for both long-term lodgers and short-term guests, offering a straightforward way to enhance your earnings without complicating your tax situation.

Capitalize on Hobbies and Side Hustles: For those engaging in casual services or selling items online, the trading allowance is a boon, allowing you to earn up to £1,000 tax-free. Whether it's crafting, gardening, or any small-scale entrepreneurial activity, this allowance encourages you to pursue your passions without the tax headache.

Rent Out Your Driveway or Storage Space: In urban areas where parking is at a premium, renting out your driveway or unused storage space can be a lucrative endeavour. The property allowance permits an additional £1,000 of tax-free income, which can be doubled if the property is jointly owned.

Invest in a Lifetime ISA: For younger savers, the Lifetime ISA not only offers a tax-free shelter for up to £4,000 annually but also includes a 25% government bonus on contributions. This option is particularly attractive for first-time homebuyers or those focused on retirement savings, despite its restrictions on withdrawal.

Utilise Your Savings Allowance: With a £1,000 savings allowance for basic-rate taxpayers (reduced to £500 for higher-rate taxpayers), individuals can earn interest tax-free up to these amounts. This is especially beneficial for those with substantial savings outside of ISAs.

Gary Heming's Pro Tips for 2024:

Stay Informed: Tax laws and allowances are subject to change. Keeping abreast of these changes can help you adapt your financial strategies accordingly.

Record Keeping: Whether you're taking advantage of the trading or property allowances, maintaining detailed records is essential for proving your eligibility and managing potential tax liabilities.

Consider Professional Advice: For those navigating complex financial situations or seeking to optimise their tax-saving strategies further, consulting with a financial advisor can provide personalized insights and recommendations.