Kevin Phillips to make special appearance as college opens new £4.5m sport facilities
The college, which sits to the north west of Durham’s iconic city centre, is set to open the doors to its new sport facilities later this month.
A new state-of-the-art Multi Use Games Area is being described as a £4.5 million investment in sport, education, and community facilities at the site.
Facilities are set to include the FA-standard all-weather pitch, newly developed car park, adjacent landscaping and sustainable features.
The opening is described by the college as phase one of a major investment in sport at the college, which is also expected to support the woder community.
In addition to Phillips who is set to represent the Foundation of Light, Sunderland AFC’s charity arm, the opening on Thursday, October 16 will include appearances from the Mayor of Durham, Councillor Gary Hutchinson.
Phillips played for Sunderland between 1997 and 2003 before going on to manage South Shields nad Hartlepool after his 2014 retirement.