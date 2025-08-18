One study found the average skin cancer risk from sunbeds can be more than double that of spending the same length of time in the Mediterranean midday summer sun.

New figures have revealed that tanning and beauty salons in Tyne and Wear allowed teenagers as young as 14 to use sunbeds in violation of national laws — yet no financial penalties have been issued in any of the cases.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request from The Devonshire Clinic, a dermatology centre specialising in skin cancer, shows that between 2019 and 2025, at least 23 cases involving under-18s using sunbeds were reported in Tyne and Wear, the highest number recorded in any UK region during that time period.

The Sunbeds (Regulation) Act 2010 explicitly prohibits the commercial use of sunbeds by anyone under the age of 18. Despite the legislation being in place for over a decade, the data indicates that underage use of sunbeds remains a widespread issue, with more than 200 cases recorded across 66 council areas from 2010 to 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enforcement, however, has been inconsistent. While Tyne and Wear topped the list in reported cases, no fines were issued. Similar patterns were observed in other areas — Greater London reported 20 cases and West Yorkshire eight, with neither region imposing any financial penalties.

This lack of action raises serious questions about the enforcement of the law intended to protect young people from the health risks associated with UV exposure, but some local authorities have taken a firmer stance. Kent recorded 13 cases and issued the highest total in fines at £5,280, while Bristol issued £4,000 in penalties in response to seven cases.

Overall, only eight of the 66 councils that responded to the FOI request had issued fines. Among the five councils with the highest number of reported underage sunbed incidents, four took no enforcement action — amounting to 80% of the total cases going unpunished.

More than half of sunbed salons in South Tyneside failed a Trading Standards equipment test | pixel2008/Flickr

Dr Conal Perrett, consultant dermatologist at The Devonshire Clinic, said: “The dangers of sunbeds are widely underestimated, particularly when it comes to young people. It’s deeply concerning to see under-18s still accessing tanning salons, despite regulations designed to protect them from serious and preventable harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re seeing individuals suffer severe burns, lasting skin damage, and in some cases long-term health issues such as premature ageing and increased skin cancer risk, including melanoma,” added Dr Perrett. “Teenage skin is especially vulnerable to UV radiation, making early exposure even more damaging.

“A tan from a sunbed is not a sign of health, it’s a sign of skin damage. For young people in particular, safer alternatives like self-tanning products offer the desired glow without putting their future health at risk.

“Regulations are in place for a good reason. We urgently need better enforcement, greater public awareness, and a shift in attitudes around tanning, especially among young people and children.”

According to research, exposure to artificial ultraviolet (UV) radiation before the age of 18 significantly increases the risk of developing melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer. Younger skin is especially vulnerable to long-term UV damage.

Despite legal restrictions, a lack of enforcement appears to be allowing businesses — including tanning salons, gyms, and beauty clinics — to continue placing minors at risk.