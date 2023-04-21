Kids Fun Fest to return to South Shields with Customs House star

This summer in South Shields is set to be a brilliant one for the children, as Kids Fun Fest returns with a star of The Customs House stage to host.

Kids Fun Fest is a series of free events that will take place every Tuesday and Thursday, between the hours of 2pm and 4pm from August 1 and August 24.

Families can head to the South Shields’ amphitheatre to join in on the fun games and activities, courtesy of South Shields’ talented performers and entertainers.

One of the hosts is Davey Hopper, who frequently stars in The Customs House pantomimes as the fan-favourite character, Arbuthnot.

South Tyneside Events announced the return of Kids Fun Fest on their Facebook page , alongside a photo of Davey Hopper and the caption: “Come along to South Shields’ Seafront this summer and enjoy afternoons of free, fun games and activities with fantastic hosts!

“Kids Fun Fest takes place every Tuesday and Thursday, 2-4pm between 1 and 24 August. It’s a great way to keep kids entertained during the summer holidays.”

Kids Fun Fest pays homage to the days of Tommy the Trumpeter, which the adults may remember enjoying as children.

Director of The Customs House, Ray Spencer MBE, retired from his role as Tommy the Trumpeter in 2013, after 25 years of entertaining the children of South Shields. He brought the character back for various adult shows at The Customs House in recent years.

Davey Hopper as Arbuthnot and Ray Spencer as Dame Bella

Davey Hopper and other performers who are set to host Kids Fun Fest, have worked alongside Spencer in The Customs House productions.

