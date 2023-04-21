News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour
42 minutes ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
2 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
2 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
3 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
3 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state

Kids Fun Fest to return to South Shields with Customs House star

The events will take place in the summer holidays.

By Holly Allton
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:56 BST- 2 min read

This summer in South Shields is set to be a brilliant one for the children, as Kids Fun Fest returns with a star of The Customs House stage to host.

Kids Fun Fest is a series of free events that will take place every Tuesday and Thursday, between the hours of 2pm and 4pm from August 1 and August 24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Families can head to the South Shields’ amphitheatre to join in on the fun games and activities, courtesy of South Shields’ talented performers and entertainers.

One of the hosts is Davey Hopper, who frequently stars in The Customs House pantomimes as the fan-favourite character, Arbuthnot.

Most Popular

South Tyneside Events announced the return of Kids Fun Fest on their Facebook page, alongside a photo of Davey Hopper and the caption: “Come along to South Shields’ Seafront this summer and enjoy afternoons of free, fun games and activities with fantastic hosts!

“Kids Fun Fest takes place every Tuesday and Thursday, 2-4pm between 1 and 24 August. It’s a great way to keep kids entertained during the summer holidays.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kids Fun Fest pays homage to the days of Tommy the Trumpeter, which the adults may remember enjoying as children.

Director of The Customs House, Ray Spencer MBE, retired from his role as Tommy the Trumpeter in 2013, after 25 years of entertaining the children of South Shields. He brought the character back for various adult shows at The Customs House in recent years.

Davey Hopper as Arbuthnot and Ray Spencer as Dame BellaDavey Hopper as Arbuthnot and Ray Spencer as Dame Bella
Davey Hopper as Arbuthnot and Ray Spencer as Dame Bella

Davey Hopper and other performers who are set to host Kids Fun Fest, have worked alongside Spencer in The Customs House productions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Related topics:South ShieldsCustoms HousePerformers