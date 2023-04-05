Northumbria Police Crime and Commissioner, Kim McGuiness is calling on people across the region who work with men and boys to undertake training to help challenge behaviours of harassment and violence against women and girls.

The training programme which is named Active Bystander Training has been launched this week by the Commissioner’s office. It has been launched as part of the determined efforts to prevent unwelcome behaviours that can increase the likelihood of abuse occurring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The training will teach powerful skills from noticing a problem, having the confidence to act upon it and determining the best course of action to take. Bystander intervention has been viewed by experts as an effective way in preventing assault.

The training will equip people with skills and confidence to speak up and act when they have noticed behaviours such as harassment, sexual harassment, problematic and threatening behaviour.

National statistics have evidenced that 71% of women have experienced harassment in a public space. A recent survey by the Commissioner’s office revealed that the majority of women would like to see more initiatives involving changing attitudes and behaviours towards women and girls.

The Active Bystander Training has been designed to empower bystanders and is being delivered by Kindling Transformative Interventions and Beyond Equality, who are national behaviour change specialists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim McGuiness has been the driving force behind making this training happen, and wants to ensure that men and boys are part of the solution to tackle misogyny and sexism.

She said: “If no one confronts these sexist behaviours and attitudes people continue accepting them as normal – this has to change. By doing nothing we empower the harasser so it’s on us all – we all have to do something.

“It really isn’t always just banter. It’s about how it makes us feel, and what these attitudes and behaviours can lead to.”

She continued: “I want people to know there is always something you can do as a bystander and the more active bystanders we have in the North East, the bigger change we can make and the more we can positively impact wider culture on this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really want to urge people, businesses, organisations to get signed up and be that difference. Be the guy telling your mate to pack it in or check a woman is OK. The majority of people know what’s right and what’s wrong and when they see things they want to call it out and intervene but many people are just not sure how to go about it.

“I hope this training will bring real, lasting change to workplaces, organisations and communities across the North East. I see it as an important step forward empowering others in the fight against violence against women and girls and improving lives.”

Many businesses have already signed up, including the Foundation of Light in Sunderland.

Lee Crosby, Head of Youth and Community Education at the Foundation of Light said: “The Foundation of Light are proud to part of this new initiative launched by the Police and Crime Commissioner and will use the Active Bystander training to challenge negative behaviours, including harassment and violence against women and girls in the various projects we deliver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to support the Police and Crime Commissioner’s work embedding positive messages and behaviours throughout the work we do, whilst ensuring prejudice behaviours and attitudes are challenged so women and girls feel safe in the communities in which we live and work.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.

For more information, or to sign up for the Active Bystander Training please visit here.