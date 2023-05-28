King Street’s Specsavers worker celebrates 25 years at the store

King Street’s Specsavers retail director is celebrating 25 years of helping people in South Shields look after their eyes.

Mel Moore joined the store as manager in 1998 and has since become a well-known face in her hometown.

In 2020, Mel bought into the business and became a store director.

She said: “It feels like yesterday that I started my career with Specsavers. I am lucky to have been part of the South Shields team for two and a half decades and I couldn’t be happier.

“When I first started I never imagined I would be in the role I’m in today and I work with fantastic customers as well as the most supportive colleagues. They have celebrated every milestone with me, whether it be personal or professional.”

The South Shields store also celebrated its own milestone last year when it marked its 30th anniversary.

Long service awards also went to five original members of the team who have worked there since it first opened its doors in 1992.