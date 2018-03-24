Laffalang Gang backing South Tyneside Hospital campaign

Popular comedy group The Laffalang Gang is backing the Save South Tyneside Hospital campaign.

The popular team will perform a comedy fundraiser for the Save South Tyneside Hospital Campaign at the Westovian Theatre on Friday and Saturday, June 15 and 16.

Directed by Gareth Hunter and written by Ed Waugh, who co-wrote Dirty Dusting, Waiting for Gateaux and is the writer of Hadaway Harry and Mr Corvan's Music Hall, the Laffalang will also star South Tyneside comedy legend Bob Stott and top comedians in two hours of hilarious sketches, stand up and rib-tickling songs.

The team has already sold 150 tickets for the shows.

Roger Nettleship, chair of the Save South Tyneside Hospital Campaign, said: "Lots of people associated with the Laffalang are supporters of our campaign; they come along to our meetings and events to help save the hospital from closure.

"We need money to keep the campaign going and this is a brilliant way; a top comedy show where people can have a great laugh and help the cause."

Ed, who also writes sketches for Sunday for Sammy, said: "Privatisation, contracting out and other profit-making "initiatives" are draining the NHS of vital funds while lining the pockets of the wealthy one per cent.

"Now we face the closure of South Tyneside hospital to 'save money'.

"We have to put people before profit. Healthcare free at the point of delivery is a basic human right not a privilege.

"We are asking South Tynesiders to buy tickets for what will be a brilliant, hilarious show. Every penny of profit will go to the Save South Tyneside Hospital Campaign."

The Laffalang shows are at 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday, June 15 and 16, at the Westovian Theatre (Ocean Road, opposite Haven Point), South Shields, NE33 2JS

Tickets are £13 and available via The Word, Market Place, South Shields. Call the box office on (0191) 4247788 or book online via www.ticketsource.co.uk/westovians