A plot of land containing a former church-turned-auction house in Jarrow is up for sale.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The land containing the former Park Methodist Church, which was most recently used as an auction house, has been brought to the property market.

The historic building, on Bede Burn Road in Jarrow, has been vacant since a fire, in November 2017, caused extensive damage to premises, including causing the roof to collapse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 0.12-of-an-acre sized plot of land is set to be sold via an online auction on Wednesday, January 31, by Andrew Craig.

The land containing the former Park Methodist Church/Jarrow Auction House is up for sale. Photo: National World.

It has been listed with a guide price of £90,000.

The property listing states: "This is a great investment opportunity within an area which is both well established and well served by very good transport links.

"The arterial routes of A1/A194 and A19 are all within easy access and will assist in making this a very popular choice for buyers on completion of the development."

The historic building was severely damaged by a fire in November 2017. Photo: National World.

In September last year, planning permission was granted to demolish the former church to make way for an apartment block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals were first revealed in 2020; however, they prompted a campaign to preserve the historic building, which was originally built in 1885.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

South Tyneside Council's Planning Committee initially voted to reject the plans in September 2022, with the majority of the panel voting against the advice of council planning officers, who had recommended the scheme for approval.

The applicant lodged an appeal against the Committee's decision and in September 2023, a Government-appointed planning inspector allowed the appeal.