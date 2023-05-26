North East comedian and social media star Robin Armstrong has seen his South Shields show cancelled at the last minute.

Just hours before Armstrong, who is also known as The Baldy Geordie, was due to bring his unique live sketch comedy show, The Robin Armstrong Show, to Armstrong’s Bar, which is located on Stanhope Road, the event was pulled - much to the dislike of the comedian himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armstrong posted an angry video on social media claiming "politics" were at play, pointing the finger at the venue and citing "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason for the cancellation. The video has since been deleted.

In a new post Robin wrote that the cancellation was due to a double booking. He wrote: “I would NEVER EVER HAVE CANCELLED MY SHOW THIS IS NO FAULT OF OWN I WILL POST WHEN I CAN TOMORROW it was double booked!! Tomorrow al post to either sort another venue or a refund I am so so sorry everyone I was on stage ready to go!!! I will fix this”

When contacted by the Shields Gazette, Armstrong’s Bar confirmed it was due to "unforeseen circumstances" the event had to be pulled at the last minute. When asked to clarify further, the venue declined to comment.

The cancellation will leave scores of Armstrong fans in dismay, with punters travelling far and wide to watch the Gateshead-native in action on stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comedian has grown a huge social media following with his relatable, hilarious skits about North East life striking a chord with audiences on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram. That’s led to Armstrong turning his online characters to a real life, live audience.

Armstrong this week described South Shields as his “second home”, having spent a fair amount of his life and career in the town, and thought it was the best place to start his tour.

Robin Armstrong

Robin is known to push the boundaries of conventional comedy, with his show described as “not for the faint of heart”. The Robin Armstrong Show has been completely written and created by Robin himself, and hopes to showcase his comedic abilities in not only the North East, but across the UK too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad