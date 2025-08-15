Latest weekend weather forecast for North East after recent heatwave conditions
The North East is set to enjoy a settled spell of weather this weekend, with dry and generally warm conditions expected to continue into early next week. On Saturday, any early low cloud, mist, or hill fog will gradually clear through the morning, although it may persist along coastal areas into the afternoon.
Most places will see fine weather with good spells of sunshine and a maximum temperature of 22°C.
From Sunday through to Tuesday, the region will remain largely dry and warm, though cloudier conditions are expected at times, particularly near the coast. Overnight, low cloud may spread inland, but brighter intervals will develop during the day. Inland areas are likely to see the best of the sunshine.
With no significant rainfall forecast, it will be an ideal period for outdoor activities, though coastal spots may feel cooler and cloudier at times due to lingering sea mist.