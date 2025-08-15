Latest weekend weather forecast for North East after recent heatwave conditions

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2025, 16:39 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
People enjoying the sunny weatherplaceholder image
People enjoying the sunny weather
Following a warm end to the week and talk of a heatwave, here’s the weekend weather forecast for the North East...

The North East is set to enjoy a settled spell of weather this weekend, with dry and generally warm conditions expected to continue into early next week. On Saturday, any early low cloud, mist, or hill fog will gradually clear through the morning, although it may persist along coastal areas into the afternoon.

Most places will see fine weather with good spells of sunshine and a maximum temperature of 22°C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From Sunday through to Tuesday, the region will remain largely dry and warm, though cloudier conditions are expected at times, particularly near the coast. Overnight, low cloud may spread inland, but brighter intervals will develop during the day. Inland areas are likely to see the best of the sunshine.

With no significant rainfall forecast, it will be an ideal period for outdoor activities, though coastal spots may feel cooler and cloudier at times due to lingering sea mist.

Related topics:ResidentsSunderlandNewcastleSouth Shields
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice