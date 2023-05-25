News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Author raises vital funds for animals at charity walk event

A South Shields author who took part in a charity dog walk has helped raise vital funds to support animals.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 25th May 2023, 11:25 BST- 2 min read

Lauren Davis of Biddick Hall recently attended a charity dog walk called 'Walk N Wagz' on the the Leas in South Shields organised by Fisal Kassim which saw people come together to raise money for various charities.

Lauren who has just released a memoir to her late dog Ellie, who passed away at the age of eight in 2020, with a unique twist as it is all from the point-of-view of a dog was there representing two dog charities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lauren was raising money for Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter as she donates 10% of her book profits to the charity and was also representing Dogs Trust.

Lauren was able to raise £146.50 for both charities which rehome animals and the money will be split between them.

Most Popular

READ MORE: LIFE IS LOVELY: Elijah spends the day as a Fire Chief

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lauren at the fundraiser eventLauren at the fundraiser event
Lauren at the fundraiser event

Last month Lauren also took part in an event called the ‘Pup up Pawty’ at Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter and raised lots of funds.

She said: "My aim, as with my other books also is to raise awareness on subjects that people need to be educated on, like certain disabilities and of course with the ‘Ellie’ book, mental health.

"I think it’s very important what Fisal created on Sunday as charities need so much more help."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Related topics:AnimalsSouth Shields