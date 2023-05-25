Lauren Davis of Biddick Hall recently attended a charity dog walk called 'Walk N Wagz' on the the Leas in South Shields organised by Fisal Kassim which saw people come together to raise money for various charities.

Lauren who has just released a memoir to her late dog Ellie, who passed away at the age of eight in 2020, with a unique twist as it is all from the point-of-view of a dog was there representing two dog charities.

Lauren was raising money for Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter as she donates 10% of her book profits to the charity and was also representing Dogs Trust.

Lauren was able to raise £146.50 for both charities which rehome animals and the money will be split between them.

Lauren at the fundraiser event

Last month Lauren also took part in an event called the ‘Pup up Pawty’ at Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter and raised lots of funds.

She said: "My aim, as with my other books also is to raise awareness on subjects that people need to be educated on, like certain disabilities and of course with the ‘Ellie’ book, mental health.

"I think it’s very important what Fisal created on Sunday as charities need so much more help."

