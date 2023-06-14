Elijah left nursery a very happy boy on Friday lunchtime as his behaviour at nursery for the week impressed staff and he was chosen to bring home Bella Bunny and spend the weekend looking after her.

The bunny takes it in turns spending the weekend with a child from nursery and they share photos and a story of what they get up to in Bella's book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was lovely reading through Bella's book to see what she'd been up to with the other children and I was so proud Elijah had been chosen to take care of her.

Elijah and Bella on the see-saw

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Elijah has his own stuffed bunny he's been joint at the hip with since birth but he was very accommodating to Bella giving her cuddles and even taking her to bed with his other bunny.

Elijah spent the day at my auntie's on Saturday and made sure that Bella didn't miss out on any of the fun. They spent the day out for a walk visiting two parks going high on the swings, zooming down the slide and up and down on the see-saw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elijah had such a smile on his face as he showed Bella bunny all the fun things to do at the park.

They worked up quite an appetite playing in the sun so made their own pizzas together. Who knew a bunny liked pizza.

READ MORE: Hospital bosses issue advice ahead of latest junior doctor strike

Elijah and Bella making pizza

Sunday was Elijah's final full day with Bella and he was keen to hold onto her. As the weather was nice the pair spent the afternoon in the garden cutting the grass before heading to the shop for some tasty doughnuts as a treat for all their hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come Monday morning Elijah went to nursery with a smile on face excited to tell his teachers all about his time with Bella.