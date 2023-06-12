Hebburn Town AutismAble FC is a disability-friendly football team that strives to promote inclusivity and empowers neurodivergent individuals aged 16+ to get involved in the game.

This incredible achievement is a testament to the team's determination and the challenges they overcame along their path to success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After two seasons of no football activity due to the impact of COVID-19, the team merged with Hebburn Town and rebuilt their squad to emerge stronger than ever.

Hebburn Town AutismAble FC:

Steven Richardson, Senior Leadership Team and Vice Chairman (Hebburn Town Juniors) said: "First of all, I would just like to say wow, just wow!! What a great set of lads they are.

AutismAble were the highlight and received the biggest cheer – they were the life and soul of the evening. What a great job Kev and Andrew have done!

"This collaboration has enabled us to learn and grow, paving the way for us to become a truly inclusive club. We recognise the valuable lessons AutismAble has taught us about providing the support they require.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

"As we continue to learn and evolve, we aim to offer even more inclusive sessions and teams, creating exciting opportunities for everyone involved. The team's incredible achievement in winning the league in their first season with us fills us with immense pride and joy.

"They are a credit not only to the club but also to each other, their family, and friends. The whole community stands in applause, celebrating this brilliant accomplishment."

READ MORE: Karate kids rack up medals in national competition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Forster, Service Development Director at AutismAble, added: "This win holds special significance as we had to rebuild the team after the challenges posed by the pandemic. We are immensely grateful to Hebburn Town for their unwavering support and partnership.