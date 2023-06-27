Buzz Bingo is on solid footing as it makes adaptations to protect the future of the traditional game and is encouraging locals to join the next generation of bingo players this National Bingo Day (27 June)

The club is hosting week-long celebrations with chances to win big cash prizes, whether you’re a seasoned pro or a complete newbie.

Paul Farrelly, Regional Manager for Buzz Bingo clubs Metro Centre, Newcastle, South Shields, Sunderland and Washington said: “It might sound cliché but bingo really is for everyone and we can’t wait to show that to locals who haven’t tried it yet this National Bingo Day.

Buzz Bingo, South Shields

“We build such strong relationships with our members that they become our friends - I don’t know many other activities with a community quite like ours. From 18 to 80 plus, we see such a wide range of players - some come with friends, others with family – there’ll be generations of grandparents, mums, daughters, it’s lovely because there’s something for every crowd.

"And if the traditional game isn’t for you, our event nights turn it up a notch! Hair down, music up – there’s wacky prizes and laugh until your cheeks hurt kind of fun!”

Local MP, Emma Lewell-Buck will visited Buzz Bingo South Shields to acknowledge the vital role Buzz Bingo South Shields plays in encouraging social engagement, supporting our local communities, and contributing to charitable causes.

Kicking off the National Bingo Day festivities since last Friday Buzz Bingo clubs Metro Centre, Newcastle, South Shields, Sunderland and Washington will be hosting a special charity game to raise money for Variety – The Children’s Charity.

The industry has raised over £1.7m for Variety in the last few years and this gives us another opportunity to show how generous bingo customers can be.

